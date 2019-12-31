Platinum Tools to Feature New PoE+ 10Gig Shielded RJ45 Field Plug at ISE 2020

The What: Platinum Tools will feature its new PoE+ 10Gig Shielded RJ45 Field Plug (106250) at ISE 2020 in Stand 14-K165.

The What Else: The product dimensions are 70.20mm x 17.85mm x 14.0mm.

“Now shipping, our new Field Plug optimizes data throughput to PoE+ powered devices,” said John Phillips, Platinum Tools product manager. “Compatible with a wide assortment of large cables with large conductors, the cast-metal shell provides end-to-end shielding from extraneous noise interference in high bandwidth applications.”

The Bottom Line: The product is HDBaseT PoE+, UL, and RoHS compliant. No special crimp tool is required.

