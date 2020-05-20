Planar Introduces FX Series LED Displays

The What: Planar has expanded its portfolio of LED display solutions with the introduction of the Planar FX Series. Offering models designed for both indoor and outdoor applications, Planar FX Series fine pixel pitch LED video wall displays bring to high ambient-light environments the same level of close-viewing image detail and resolution historically reserved for lower light private spaces.

Planar FX Series (Image credit: Planar)

The What Else: The Planar FX Series offers outdoor models available in 1.5, 1.9, 2.6, 2.9 and 3.9 millimeter pixel pitches, and indoor models with 1.5, 1.9 and 2.6 millimeter pixel pitches. The Planar FX Series supports up to 3,500 nits indoors and 4,000 nits outdoors. The new line of LED video wall displays’ high resolution and high brightness makes them ideal for showcasing up-close content during daylight hours, including applications such as lobbies, corporate campus exteriors, transportation, retail environments, and hospitality.

Built to endure the weather and accidental impact, Planar FX Series displays include LED treatments designed to protect them from ultraviolet rays, dust, water, and casual contact, without negatively impacting the viewing experience. The new fine pitch LED displays also feature optional masking plates on the backside to cover cables and protect from vandalism and other wear and tear that is common in high-traffic environments.

The Bottom Line: Featuring full front service and magnet-secured modules, Planar FX Series displays measure 500x500 millimeters and are built for fixed installation or hanging and stacking designs. Planar FX Series displays are also designed to support flexible, customized and architecturally integrated LED video walls, including video walls with 90-degree corners.