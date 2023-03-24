Case Study: DooH That Defies Geography

SpinetiX has provided a is a digital out-of-home (DooH) network designed to reach, inform, and inspire visitors around lake Constance by providing them with high-quality, targeted messaging at hallmark locations around the lake.

(Image credit: SpinetiX)

First conceived in 2019, the goal of the Lake Constance infotainment network was to inspire visitors of the region to discover even more leisure activities, landmarks, and entertainment in the areas surrounding the lake.

[Ready Player One: SpinetiX and 8 More Media Players for Your Next Digital Signage Experience] (opens in new tab)

Challenges Abound

No solution comes without its own set of challenges and converging the East, West, and North portions of Lake Constance was no different. Most importantly, the solution had to be easy to set up, plan, and distribute across the entire area while still allowing for targeted location-based messaging. Since guests are on different schedules, the solution needed to sustain around-the-clock power with the ability to save power with features like turning off screens automatically.

Furthermore, it had to be easy to maintain by all users in a centralized location. That includes allowing multi-user access to the cloud platform with different levels of user permissions. And, of course, the solution needed to scale across an extensive digital signage network of screens at multiple types of locations including hotels, visitor centers, and tourist hotspots.

The Content Challenge Solved with SpinetiX ARYA Cloud

(Image credit: SpinetiX)

Content diffused across the Lake Constance Infotainment network is fed from multiple stakeholders and falls into three categories: infotainment content, partner content, and digital-out-of-home (DooH) advertising.

SpinetiX ARYA cloud enables streamlined management of the full range of content and across the entire infotainment network from a unified location at the media agency’s offices. Content from multiple sources is uploaded to the cloud and scheduled to play at specific screen locations.

[Welcome to the AV Renaissance] (opens in new tab)

This carefully choreographed content flow is ensured by SpinetiX ARYA’s flexibility in managing content.

Plus, the Lake Constance Infotainment system benefits from a fleet of 120 SpinetiX HMP400 digital signage players that work in unison with SpinetiX ARYA cloud to ensure content is always displayed when needed and save power by automatically turning off displays during non-operational hours.

Infotainment

(Image credit: SpinetiX)

Infotainment content includes the base flow of information such as on-site weather, news, events agenda, as well as facts and trivia about regional activities and tourist must-sees. This type of content is created and updated by the media agency behind the project, is shown most of the time and is designed to engage guests by providing insights into the Lake Constance area as well as add value to their stay.

Partner Content

(Image credit: SpinetiX)

Partner content includes content supplied by the host location such as information about the hotel’s amenities, breakfast times, happy hours and more. Distribution of this type of content is free of charge and is limited to the screen at the specific host location. It is divided into 30-second spots four times an hour.

DooH Advertising

(Image credit: SpinetiX)

In parallel with other content distributed across the network of hosts, DooH advertising includes paid spots from cultural venues, tourist stakeholders, and regional leisure providers. It follows partner content spots several times an hour.

[Cloud Power: The Importance of Interoperability, Part 1 (opens in new tab) | Part 2]

New Opportunities for End Users and Guest Alike

Visitors across the region have benefitted from an easy way of discovering even more activities and attractions beyond what they initially planned. This adds value to the experience that partner locations offer and brings increased revenue potential to local businesses. The infotainment system truly serves its purpose by, at the same time, inspiring, guiding, and informing tourists across the Lake Constance region.

The Lake Constance Infotainment network makes it possible to create attractive and consistent DooH advertising content broadcast over a large geographical area. The flexible and dynamic content delivery system enables the creation of high-impact custom visual experiences that catch the attention of visitors across the lake region.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

While useful content informs and inspires guests and reaches them at the right place, host locations benefit from free of charge installation and the added value the system brings to their guests. This win-win-win situation has led to plans to more than double the size of the Lake Constance Infotainment system and expand its reach across three countries.