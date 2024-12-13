Planar Expands CarbonLight LED Display Family

Planar has launched its Planar CarbonLight CLI Series indoor LED video wall displays. Delivering enhanced visual performance and an updated cabinet design, the upgraded line of lightweight LED indoor video wall displays bolsters Planar’s support for applications in rental and staging, in-camera virtual production and extended reality, on-camera broadcast and more.

The Planar CarbonLight CLI Series has been improved in scan and refresh rates and enhanced gray scale by two times as well as an upgraded brightness of up to 1,500 nits. A new 500x1000 cabinet size joins the existing 500x500 size, enabling faster video wall setup and teardown when paired with the series’ fast-mounting hardware. Customers also benefit from as much as 19 percent weight savings with cabinets weighing as little as 4.3 kilograms or 9.5 pounds, which are also high strength to support hanging or stacking installations up to 20 meters or 65.5 feet tall and 1,000 kilograms or over 2,200 pounds in weight. The new displays are available in 1.9, 2.6, 2.9 and 3.5mm pixel pitches.

“The new Planar CarbonLight CLI Series builds on the success of the previous generation, now offering customers elevated visual performance and a new carbon fiber design optimized to reduce weight, increase durability and ease of installation,” said Robert Detwiler, senior director of product management and training at Planar. “Our latest enhancements to the Planar CarbonLight family are tailored to the needs of temporary and live events, reducing complexity of video wall setup and delivering reliable, stunning, seamless visual presentation when the show must go on.”

Planar CarbonLight CLI Series’ new displays can be hung, wall mounted or used in free-standing installations. The enhanced series also features added deployment versatility, supporting video wall installations with curved surfaces and acute angles as a result of the solution’s 30-degree beveled edges.

Additionally, the expansion of the Planar CarbonLight LED display family also includes a new 5.9mm pixel pitch model addition to the Planar CarbonLight CLM Series line of thin and lightweight LED displays. Featuring transparent and non-transparent carbon fiber structure, the series supports unique viewing experiences for indoor and outdoor events.