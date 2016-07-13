Planar and Leyard New Sales Team Appointments

Planar and Leyard have two new sales hires: Bob Christopher as Great Lakes Sales Manager and Sue Bales as Southwest Sales Manager.

Bob Christopher

Based out of Park Ridge, Illinois, Bob will manage Planar's sales efforts for Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. Christopher comes to Planar and Leyard with an extensive history in Pro-AV and Digital Signage with positions at Christie Digital Systems, Crestron Electronics and Barco. He brings over 20 years of experience in solution-based B2B sales. Christopher will report to Jeff Smith, Planar and Leyard's Director of Central USA Sales.Bale will manage Planar and Leyard’s sales efforts for Arizona and Nevada. She comes to Planar and Leyard with ten years of experience in proAV and digital signage, recently with NEC Display Solutions. She brings over 20 years of experience in sales and account management.



Sue Bale

