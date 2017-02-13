PixelFLEX Introduces FLEXStorm

PixelFLEX announced the introduction of FLEXStorm LED video technology.



Designed specifically to overcome the challenges associated with traditional outdoor LED video displays, FLEXStorm utilizes an auto-correcting light sensor control system to ensure brightness at all hours of the day. With its safe and reliable connections, FLEXStorm can weather the environment and is available in a variety of custom sizes, resolutions and configurations.

“Operating in an outdoor environment presents numerous design challenges for permanently installed outdoor LED video displays,” said David Venus, PixelFLEX Director of Marketing. “Understanding how to overcome these challenges, the FLEXStorm design engineers have created a truly remarkable system that allows flexibility of choice including the ability to sense the ideal brightness based upon the weather conditions and then self-adjust for an optimum LED video display.”

Built to withstand adverse weather conditions, FLEXStorm can be utilized for outdoor advertising, entertainment and more. With its adjustable sensors that communicate directly with the cabinets control system, FLEXStorm has variable brightness offerings between 6500-7500 Nits. Additionally, FLEXStorm utilizes a cloud-based content management system and has fully front-serviceable panels to allow for quick access to the electronics and data control for any onsite service.