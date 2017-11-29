PixelFLEX Creates Lobby Experience for Velocity Productions

Equifax worked with A/V Integration firm Velocity Productions on a lobby space for their new facility in Atlanta, Georgia, with an LED video design with 1.9mm TrueFLEX provided by Nashville-based PixelFLEX.



“We had done some previous work with Equifax and when we started discussing this project, they made it clear they didn’t want to do a traditional 16x9 LED wall to simply show content, they wanted to do something unique,” said Scott Carman, Velocity Productions Vice President of Systems Integration and Business Development. “Since this would be a public-facing digital display for the lobby of their new building, they wanted an LED video experience, so we came up with a design using the TrueFLEX LED video that would truly get people’s attention.”

Designed to create convex or concave curved video displays, TrueFLEX provides an ultra fine pixel pitch and a high-resolution LED video pallet in a flexible format. Now available in 1.9mm, 2.5mm, 3.0mm, 4.0mm, 6mm and 10mm indoor pitch options, the TrueFLEX LED video system quickly and securely attaches to any surface and its fanless design allows for a no-noise LED display in any space. Its slim and ultra lightweight construction needs very little space for wiring, and the external sending and receiving control, paired with quality connectors, guarantee safe and reliable module connections.

“We knew that by using the PixelFLEX technology we would be able to create the type of unique LED display they wanted, plus we also have a division of our company called Velocity Studios that could create the complementary video content as well,” said Carman. “As part of proposal, we were able to offer them a complete range of services to fully integrate all aspects of the LED video design, while still staying within the shortened time frame.”

As the team at Velocity Productions began the process of designing the digital display, they were given a wide canvas to work within on the new construction project. Taking advantage of the magnetic attaching capabilities of a TrueFLEX system, Carman was able to fabricate a custom frame to serve as the backbone for the design, and simplify the installation process.

“They wanted to position the LED display next to the staircase in their lobby that leads up to the executive offices in between two doors that lead to the conference area,” said Carman. “In the design, we were limited somewhat on our height due to an HVAC soffit, but we had a very wide space of about 20 feet between the doors. To attach the display, we designed a square-tube, steel frame structure for all of the tiles to magnetize on, which really eased the installation process. We literally pushed the tiles into place as necessary and we ended up using 50 total TrueFLEX video tiles to complete the design.”

With the rigging aspects of the design now complete, Carman turned his attention to selecting the ideal pixel pitch and control system for the new display. In the lobby environment, a vibrant and clear display at all viewing distances would be a significant factor to the success of the completed design.

“We have been speaking with PixelFLEX about a number of different LED video projects and we love the variety of their product line,” added Carman. “For this project, we ended up using a 1.9mm pixel pitch solution because we knew that people would be within 3-4 feet of the LED display and we needed it to be crisp and clear in a very close proximity. We then used the Sending Unit control system provided by PixelFLEX™, and the BrightSign system for content management. All of the control lives in a tech closet that also houses the audio system which runs in conjunction with portions of the LED video content.”

Now that the LED video display was ready to come to life, Carman turned to the content development team at Velocity Studios. Using a standard b-roll provided by the client, Velocity Studios then took to the streets of Atlanta to bring the community into the dynamic new environment.

“We designed the layout so that there was a center section that could display the traditional 16:9 content provided by Equifax while the original content that would be created by Velocity Studios could be displayed simultaneously all around it," said Carman. "For an additional layer of creativity, they filmed different parts of the Atlanta community that could be shown in rotation, but taking it a step further, they also created a kaleidoscope of the video images for an even more dynamic experience. The intent was for this to be more of an art installation, instead of just a constant delivery of digital information, as this would be the benchmark install used as a model for additional locations worldwide.”

Time now to showcase the final LED video design to everyone involved in the project, Carman was anxious with anticipation. Understanding the challenges they faced with a shortened design schedule and the high expectations from their client, he was proud of the work completed by Velocity Productions and grateful for the assistance of the team at PixelFLEX.