Pioneer Professional Audio Launches CM Series Surface-Mount Speakers

The What: Pioneer Professional Audio has expanded its Commercial Monitor (CM) Series with four new units: the 10-inch CM-510ST subwoofer and the IP54-rated 4-inch CM-S54T, and 6-inch CM-S56T and 8-inch CM-S58T surface-mount loudspeakers.

The What Else: The CM series builds off the company’s XY Series loudspeakers, but in a smaller size, enabling turnkey installations at a wider variety of venues. The new speakers can be controlled by Powersoft’s recently released ArmoníaPlus 2.0 software. This tool enables users to assemble systems in simpler, more effective ways as it eliminates the need for an external matrix and reduces the number of cable runs in many applications. Everything can be controlled via a mobile app that can adjust the sound in different zones.

The CM-S54T, CM-S56T and CM-S58T full-range speakers feature:

Soft dome tweeter: The newly developed 1-inch soft dome tweeter for short-throw, high-definition high frequencies.

Vortex Bass Accelerator: The bass-reflex port has been constructed with ribs to enable air to flow without distortion, to maximize low frequencies and eliminate any unwanted vibrations.

Flexible 8 ohms impedance: Built-in transformer taps provide flexible impedance options for 70v/100v line systems or if the situation calls for premium audio quality.

Wide dispersion: The CM-S54T disperses at 120x120 degrees, the CM-S56T disperses at 110x110 degrees, and the CM-S58T disperses at 100x100 degrees.

Dust and water resistant:The CM-S54T, CM-S56T and CM-S58T are IP54 rated.

U bracket: Rigid notches inside the U bracket make it easier to adjust the direction of the sound. Fix the directivity by hand and, for extra security, fix with an Allen key or screwdriver. If you need an alternative deployment, you can use the 60mm pitched holes on the rear of the speakers to fit them into challenging spaces.

Key features of the CM-510ST subwoofer:

Punchy bass with low distortion: Using the Kelton method, the CM-510ST filters out unwanted mid- and high-range frequencies and includes the company’s newly developed Vortex Bass Accelerator technology to deliver smooth bass with a quick response.

Flexible 8 ohms impedance: An impedance of 8 ohms gives high and low impedance options. Deploy two subwoofers on one-amp channel, dropping the impedance to 4 ohms, and create a solution for a single-amp installation.

The Bottom Line: Drawing on the company’s club loudspeaker manufacturing heritage, the two-way CM-S54T, CM-S56T, and CM-S58T, and the Kelton-configured CM-510ST subwoofer produce high-quality audio. Available in black or white, these new units are well suited for discreet installation in a variety of spaces where reliability is crucial, and the loudspeakers can even be used for some applications outdoors.