Philips PDS Unveils Intelligent Signage Solution for Safe Social Distancing

The What: As social distancing becomes an increasingly important way of life for people and businesses during the current climate, Philips Professional Display Solutions (PDS) has created a series of queue management and people-counting signage solutions.

The What Else: Designed to fit settings with one or several points of entry, the new Philips PDS digital signage solutions will provide visibility on the number of people entering and exiting a building, as well as introducing effective and efficient queue management systems—informing and engaging customers at the same time.

Powered by Android, the digital signage and professional TVs from Philips PDS provide potentially unlimited opportunities for its partners. The flexible and secure Android SoC is open to partners and developers to add and integrate their own API/software features, bringing more choice and benefits to customers, both quickly and efficiently.

Installed at the building entrance(s), Philips displays can be programmed to provide customers and staff with clear information around capacity, alerting them whether it’s safe or not safe to enter. In addition, information can be broadcast via audio and even a traffic light system (red, yellow, and green), ensuring complete inclusivity.

Information is automatically calculated using accurate smart people counting cameras positioned at any entrances, as well as the option to supplement these around other parts of the building. This can be used to feed information on expected wait times, as well as engaging, promotional messaging, onto additional displays positioned in shop windows along any queue systems.

The solutions can even be integrated into a venue’s automatic doors, opening and closing based on capacity—potentially freeing up staff from managing lines.

The Bottom Line: Philips PDS' control and management software, CMND, allows for single and multiple displays to easily create and share information, providing complete control locally and remotely.

Designed exclusively to help public settings—including retail stores, supermarkets, cinemas, and more—to monitor and manage footfall for the safety of both customers and staff, these are already being trialled with Philips PDS customers in countries across Europe.

