Pervasive TV Selects Convergent for Nationwide DOOH Deployment

Convergent is implementing its FusionDX Ad Network service for digital out-of-home (DOOH) network provider Pervasive TV. The company is using the service to manage and distribute its ReachMeTV Entertainment Network to over 70 million people across more than 2,000 screens and one million hotel rooms throughout the United States.



“We chose Convergent because of their innovative technology and extensive experience managing screens and networks,” said Lynnwood Bibbens, Pervasive TV CEO. “We went through over 50 companies before landing on Convergent. It was a no-brainer to work with them.”

Pervasive TV has networked thousands of screens in key markets across the United States into an integrated content and advertising delivery system that can be programmed on a screen-by-screen basis. The ReachMeTV on-location entertainment network focuses on content first and advertising second to attract viewers in airports, salons, gas stations and convenience stores.

“I find the best at whatever I need to have done and I go to them. It lets me sleep at night,” Bibbens said. “Convergent is the one company that decided to really invest in a single platform to deliver a full-service solution. We’re creating a new entertainment category, and we wanted a partner that believes in our vision. We would have had to build the network ourselves if we hadn’t found Convergent.”

FusionDX is an integrated cloud-based platform that provides simplicity, scalability and flexibility. It automates all aspects of digital signage workflow – from content creation, approval, storage and management to network deployment, monitoring, case management and incident resolution. It allows organizations to shift the cost of building a network from a capital expense to an operating expense tied to specific ROI goals, which is an attractive element of the service for Pervasive TV, Bibbens said.

Convergent’s FusionDX Ad Network service and expertise is enabling Pervasive TV to roll out its network to the top 50 U.S. airports earlier and faster than expected, accelerating its growth plans, Bibbens said.

“Convergent’s service also will help us build out multiple versions of our network. It offers the back-end support to allow us to customize our offering,” he added.