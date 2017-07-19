Peerless-AV to Sponsor Benefit Concert

Peerless-AV announced its sponsorship of the upcoming Queen of Hearts Benefit Concert during CEDIA 2017.



Taking place at Humphries Concerts By The Bay on Thursday, September 7, 2017, the concert will feature Credence Forever and will bring together home installation professionals for one rocking night. More importantly, the proceeds from the event will benefit GenerateHope, an organization offering support to sex trafficking survivors and work to eradicate the sex trade.

“We are happy to support the Queen of Hearts event,” said John Potts, President, Peerless-AV. “Bringing consumer technology professionals together during one of the industry’s key events, CEDIA, to focus on such a worthy cause is an amazing opportunity for the whole industry. We are proud to be one of the partners to give back and share GenerateHope’s mission.”