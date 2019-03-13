Peerless-AV Named a 2019 Brand Official of Forbes Travel Guide

Peerless-AV has been named the Official TV Wall Mount & Outdoor TV Provider of Forbes Travel Guide .

Each year, Forbes Travel Guide selects brand officials to represent products and services available in the luxury hospitality industry. As an authority on the subject, the company launched this program to help hotels and spas determine which top brands would aid in providing guests with incredible experiences. This year, 35 brands—offering everything from caviar to cleaning services—met Forbes Travel Guide’s standards.

“Peerless-AV provides hotels with a wide range of audiovisual solutions, from high-quality UHD outdoor televisions suitable for year-round use to strong yet sleek indoor TV wall mounts,” said Filip Boyen, CEO, Forbes Travel Guide. “Plus, these solutions have a seamless aesthetic that can be easily installed and maintained, which is essential for hotel guest rooms, lobbies, and more.”

“We are pleased to be recognized by Forbes Travel Guide as a trusted brand for hospitality venues,” added Nick Belcore, executive vice president, Peerless-AV. “At Peerless-AV, we pride ourselves on offering high-quality products and services that address all of our clients’ audio visual needs. From television mounts in guest rooms, to durable outdoor TVs in bar and lounge areas, to eye-catching video walls in hotel lobbies, Peerless-AV is able to create solutions that continuously enhance guests’ experiences."