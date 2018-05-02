PEC Goes Vertical with Latest Display Enclosure

The What: Protective Enclosures Company (PEC) will unveil its latest commercial TV and digital display enclosure—TV Shield PRO Vertical—at InfoComm 2018.

The What Else: The enclosure is weatherproof, secure, and shatter-resistant, according to PEC. It comes equipped with a 60ppi filtered ventilation system with dual thermostatically controlled 120mm fans.

“Customers have expressed a constant demand for a vertical version of the highly popular The TV Shield PRO,” said PEC president Jarad King. “We’re always looking to grow and improve our product selection, and strive to provide our customers with a complete line of enclosures through our latest innovations.”

The Bottom Line: The unit features a "picture frame design" and can be integrated into any high-end environment; it will accommodate any VESA pattern from 75x75 to 600x600 with depth and height adjustment.