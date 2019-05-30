Peavey Commercial Audio to Debut New Digitool Driver at InfoComm 2019

The What: Peavey Commercial Audio (PCA) has partnered with Neets on a driver for PCA’s Digitool family of digital audio processing units for matrixed zone processing.

Shown for the first time in the U.S. at InfoComm 2019, the newly ratified driver is currently available for the Digitool MX16 and Digitool Live devices and works with all Neets AV control interfaces with IP connectivity. These include the feature-rich TanGo control system that enables intuitive touch control through Neets hardware, Android/iOS devices or standard browsers allowing for custom-build GUIs.

[Things You Can't Miss at InfoComm 2019]

The What Else: Shown for the first time in the U.S. at InfoComm 2019 , the newly ratified driver is currently available for the Digitool MX16 and Digitool Live devices and works with all Neets AV control interfaces with IP connectivity. These include the feature-rich TanGo control system that enables intuitive touch control through Neets hardware, Android/iOS devices or standard browsers allowing for custom-build GUIs.

The Neets/Digitool driver developed by PCA offers an IP-based command set including input and output channel level and mute control, level and mute functionality for all audio matrix points, and the ability to trigger internal preset loads.

The Bottom Line: The Digitool/Neets driver is available within the Neets Project Designer drag-and-drop configuration software as part of the device driver library, which is also available as a separate download from the Neets website.

For further information on the new driver for Digitool, visit Peavey Commercial Audio in Booth 6775 at InfoComm 2019.