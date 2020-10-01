Pearl Media Lights Up Downtown Nashville

They say the neon lights are bright on Broadway, but they’re nowhere as crisp or sharp as the new large format LED “Welcome to Nashville” sign that will greet visitors as they descend on Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville.

The screen is just one of a new 15-screen digital network being installed at Fifth + Broadway, a mixed-use development that sits at 5th Ave & Broadway, downtown Nashville’s busiest and most iconic intersection, and Pearl Media is the exclusive advertising and media partner for the new project.

"The dynamic digital media platform that we’re offering brands is unparalleled in downtown Nashville," said Josh Cohen, president/CEO of Pearl Media. "Our location at Fifth + Broadway is unlike any other property in Nashville directly located on the famous Broadway in one of the most vibrant places in all of Tennessee. Pearl Media is absolutely thrilled to be the exclusive media partner offering this premiere advertising opportunity."

Greeting workers, residents, and visitors heading to Lower Broadway is the “Welcome to Nashville” sign, a 40-foot by 25-foot large format 8mm pitch LED sign perched atop Seventh Ave North at Broadway. The sign is one of two Samsung XPE080 direct view LED installations at the development. The other is the “L Street Live” sign, a 48-foot by 20-foot 8MM display that shines over Sixth Avenue North—which is part of the interior portion of the project.

“Nashville is one of the most vibrant cities in America and Samsung is so proud to help the city welcome visitors with its latest installation at the new Fifth + Broadway,” said Mark Quiroz, vice president, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “Not only does Samsung’s LED technology shine as bright as some of Nashville’s stars, it also provides a platform for digital marketing and advertising, and acts as an additional method for direct communication for patrons.”

On the inside of the dining, retail, office space, and residential project are four double sided kiosk directories and three wall-mounted directories featuring Peerless-AV's 55-inch Xtreme High Bright screens. The screens will provide directory information to Fifth + Broadway visitors and display advertising and branded content.

“Selecting the right digital signage solutions can be difficult—it's hard to anticipate how the industry and society might change with how they prefer to receive communication,” added Brian McClimans, VP sales, North America and APAC, Peerless-AV. “On top of making sure digital signage content is engaging in general, Peerless-AV's all-weather rated Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Displays will provide Fifth + Broadway with a display that can easily withstand direct sunlight and other weather conditions, ensuring they can be seen and are durable no matter what the conditions may bring."

Also included in the network are two large format Hyoco 9mm pitch LED screens located at the National Museum of African American Music. These lightweight screens are part of Hyoco’s PCB series, featuring 8-foot by 16-foot modules and its individual small Louver LEDs, which are designed to maximize brightness and contrast while optimizing the widest viewing angle. As is the case with other Hyoco products, these individual modules boast the removable pixel technology that offer easy troubleshooting and replacement, if necessary.

“Digital Out of Home (DooH) is one of the most cost-effective, efficient, and brand safe forms of advertising there is today,” concluded Anthony Petrillo, chief revenue officer at Pearl. “When you look at what’s in Fifth + Broadway combined with what’s around, brands seeking to connect with these desirable consumers in one of the country’s most desirable cities will have an unrivaled platform to do so."

Combined these assets make up the most dominant and robust digital screen installation in downtown Nashville and will transform the area while providing a brilliant, dynamic canvas for brands to engage with office workers, residents, and visitors alike as they explore the area within and around the development.