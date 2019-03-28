Paywalls block scientific progress. Research should be open to everyone (The Guardian)

"Academic and scientific research needs to be accessible to all. The world’s most pressing problems like clean water or food security deserve to have as many people as possible solving their complexities. Yet our current academic research system has no interest in harnessing our collective intelligence. Scientific progress is currently thwarted by one thing: paywalls."—Source: The Guardian

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A paywall is a detrimental obstacle not only for scientists but for society at large. This Guardian author believes that it is time for a collective academic voice demanding open access to research. There is indeed power in numbers.