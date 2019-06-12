Pattison Outdoor Advertising Chooses Broadsign for Network Optimization

Broadsign has announced that it has been selected by Pattison Outdoor Advertising, a leader in Canadian OOH media, to provide a suite of software tools designed to optimize operational efficiency and yield on more than 4,000 programmatically enabled screens across Pattison’s network.

The project will center on Broadsign’s ad-serving solution to automate the delivery of targeted content to Pattison’s screens. Broadsign Direct will also be incorporated to enable real-time inventory availability and booking for sales teams and to help optimize network yield. Finally, all screens, which are currently connected to Broadsign’s Campsite digital OOH exchange, will also integrate with the Broadsign Reach programmatic platform. Together, the programmatic platforms will enable Pattison to attract new advertisers from a wide variety of both national and international demand sources.



“Optimizing our digital assets and amplifying our programmatic capabilities are key missions for us over the coming years. We’re confident that the experienced team at Broadsign will provide the solution we need to continue to stand out as a leader in Canadian out-of-home,” said Cam Milne, Vice President/General Manager, Pattison Onestop.



“Pattison is a force in the Canadian OOH space, and we’re excited to see how Broadsign’s experience in network optimization, automation, and programmatic selling can help them further realize their network’s potential,” said Maarten Dollevoet, SVP of sales, Broadsign.

