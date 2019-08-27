Panasonic to Begin Shipping AW-HE42 1080P PTZ Camera

The What: Panasonic has announced that its new AW-HE42 integrated HD pan/tilt/zoom camera will initiate deliveries this month. Offering improvements in lensing, stabilization, and interfacing versus prior Panasonic models in this class, the AW-HE42 has a suggested list price of $4,250.

The What Else: The AW-HE42 is a 1080p integrated HD camera equipped with output connectors for 3G-SDI, HDMI, SDI, USB, and LAN. The camera is equipped with a Four Drive Lens System, where three zoom lenses and one focus lens are driven independently but simultaneously. Driving each of the four lenses individually enables reduction in lens size and drive range to achieve a reduced-size body that still delivers a high image quality and high-magnification zoom—an optical 20x zoom and high-performance, ultra-high-resolution 30x zoom.

The camera offers a1080p 60/50p video output and incorporates an external sync signal input connector as well as BBS (Black Burst Sync) and tri-level sync, facilitating flexible system construction ready to handle virtually any application or venue.

The AW-HE42 is equipped with a 1/2.3-type MOS sensor and DSP (Digital Signal Processor) for high sensitivity and high resolution. In addition to the optical 20x and 30x zoom, the camera can also be set with a 12x digital zoom, or a 1.4, 2.0, 4.0, 6.0, or 8.0 digital extender zoom. The camera has a range of Pan ±175 degrees and Tilt -30 to 90 degrees, with a maximum speed of 90 degrees/s.

Beyond Dynamic Range Stretch (DRS) and Digital Noise Reduction (DNR), the AW-HE42 is equipped with High Dynamic Range (HDR) mode. Potential image shake is reduced with both optical and digital four-axis automatic stabilization that detects mounting surface vibration caused by audio equipment and opening/closing doors.

IP transmission is supported to enable IP video output of up to 60 frames per second. Multi-streaming output (H.264 streaming) of up to four channels per camera and video transmission to up to 14 terminals are supported, permitting a variety of system layouts as needed for the application.

The Bottom Line: The camera’s output interfaces and genlock function support smooth, large-scale shooting with multiple cameras, making the camera well suited for a wide range of environments, from recording and broadcast of lectures, to live streaming at concerts and other events.