Panasonic Showcases AV Technologies at WFX 2017

Panasonic Media Entertainment Company will showcase a wide range of visual and imaging products in booth #400 at the WFX show on October 11th and 12th at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center.



Products being showcased include the PT-RZ12KU 3-Chip DLP SOLID SHINE Laser projector and the EF1 Series professional display, along with new offerings such as LinkRay technology, pan/tilt/zoom cameras with built-in NDI, the AV-HLC100 Live Streaming Production Center and the compact AU-EVA1 Super 35mm cinema camera.

“Adding high quality visual technology to a house of worship has shown to dramatically improve the worship experience, and is especially appealing to young congregation members," said John Baisley, Senior Vice President, Panasonic Media Entertainment Company. "Panasonic has extensive projector, professional display and professional video portfolios for HOW facilities. We are excited to be a one stop visual solutions technology partner for HOWs.”

The PT-RZ12K Series laser projectors incorporate cutting-edge technology to achieve vibrant picture quality. These filter-less projectors are dust-proof and are subjected to punishing tests to ensure flawless performance in sanctuaries, gathering areas, and large religious classrooms. The PT-RZ12K Series is engineered for virtually maintenance-free long-haul operation, and shares optional lenses with Panasonic’s 3-Chip DLP projector family. At less than 95 pounds, the PT-RZ12KU Series 3-Chip DLP laser projector provides image quality for environmental projection applications, projection mapping situations and digital signage solutions. The 12,000 lm WUXGA resolution (1920 x 1200) projector boasts 120 Hz frame-replacement technologies and is compatible with high frame rate content, reducing blur from motion to deliver a clear image.

The EF1 professional displays series expands the lineup of entry displays to include 32, 65, 75 and 84-inch display size. The EF1 Series offers a simple, flexible, and cost effective solution for various house of worship digital signage needs. The slim design offers excellent visibility and enables networkable media presentation, with a built-in signage player that allows video and still-image playback via USB. These displays can be mounted in either portrait or landscape orientation. The EF1 displays are perfect for gathering areas to post service times and dates and to increase awareness and attendance of events; vestibules to post personalized messages for visitors; and for sanctuaries to increase participation by posting hymns and scriptures.