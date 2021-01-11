Panasonic and Sakura Kokumai Team Up to Give Back

Panasonic has teamed up with Sakura Kokumai—the first U.S. Olympic karate qualifier—to give back to Terasaki Budokan, Little Tokyo Service Center, a nonprofit multipurpose sports and activities center in the historic Little Tokyo community of Downtown Los Angeles.

“Growing up, my first introduction to karate was at a local recreation center so I know the value of having somewhere to go in the community to be active, especially for youth,” said Kokumai. “I am honored to collaborate with Panasonic to give back to Terasaki Budokan, a cultural symbol for the Japanese American community that will give kids a place to exercise their bodies and minds, bring together families and inspire future generations.”

Sakura Kokumai (Image credit: Getty Imags)

“Sakura shares our passion and commitment to societal progress and creating a better life, a better world—empowering communities to move forward by providing them the innovation, tools and technology they need to succeed,” said Lauren Sallata, chief marketing officer, Panasonic Corp. of North America. “Panasonic has long invested in institutions that drive equity and advance the education and development of youth. We could not be more proud to partner with Sakura and support Terasaki Budokan, a unique space that reflects our traditional values and creates opportunities for all.”

Terasaki Budokan features an indoor gymnasium with two basketball courts, four volleyball courts, a martial arts practice space, an outdoor plaza, and a community room for multipurpose activities like classes and workshops; the space is equipped with Panasonic’s high-brightness projector (PT-RZ120BU) and two professional displays (TH-86CQ1U/TH-65BFE1W).

"I'm very thankful to Sakura Kokumai and Panasonic for their generous donations to Terasaki Budokan,"added Ryan Lee, director of Terasaki Budokan. "This technology enhances the experience for those enjoying sports and events at our facility. I can't wait to show off the donations at our grand opening when we can safely gather. We'll be watching and cheering on Sakura at the Tokyo Olympic Games."