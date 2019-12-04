Optoma Launches QuickCast Pro-4K Wireless Presentation System

The What: Optoma has announced the launch of its one-click QuickCast Pro-4K HDMI display and presentation system. The QuickCast Pro-4K is designed to make presentations effortless and does not require any additional software or applications to operate, enabling any user to share native 4K UHD content from HDMI sources for easy plug-and-play to display content in boardrooms, classrooms or any presentation environment.

The What Else: With HDMI connectivity, the Optoma QuickCast Pro-4K supports all resolutions, including 1080p and WUXGA, as well as a wide array of devices, including Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android 6.x and higher, UHD Blu-ray, and HDMI media devices (Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast).

The HDMI transmitter features an integrated battery with a battery life indicator, allowing users to view crystal clear digital video and presentations for up to 6 hours without being tethered to a power adapter. In addition, because the unit operates on 802.11ac MIMO technology with a 5GHz frequency, it features maximum connection stability with minimal signal interference from up to 30 feet away.

The optional charging dock cradle (QCP-CRADLE) allows users to charge and store the QuickCast Pro receivers and transmitters conveniently in one place, and can charge up to four transmitters at the same time.

“As a leader in 4K UHD displays, it was a natural fit to develop a presentation system that enables users to easily broadcast native 4K UHD content wirelessly,” said Brian Soto, Optoma Technology. “A 4K UHD display is only as good as the content it receives, and with the Optoma QuickCast Pro-4K, users can ensure that incredible looking 4K content reaches the display simply and seamlessly.”

The Bottom Line: Engineered to be seamless and hassle-free, users simply connect the QuickCast Pro receiver to an HDMI display input and plug the HDMI transmitter into the source to begin transmitting up to 4K UHD videos, presentations, documents, and more with the click of a button.

The Optoma QuickCast Pro-4K starter kit, which includes the QuickCast Pro Transmitter (QCP-4K-HDMITX) and Receiver (QCP-4K-HDMIRX), is available for purchase now for $999 at authorized dealers.