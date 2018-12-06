Optoma Intros Flexible Professional 4K Projectors

The What: Optoma has unveiled the 4K550 and 4K550ST, the latest additions to the company’s full line of 4K UHD projectors. They combine the latest advancements in 4K technology with flexible installation features to high quality and versatile functionality in a variety of professional settings.

The What Else: Powered by Texas Instruments DLP chipset with XPR technology, the Optoma 4K550 and 4K550ST offer 3840x2160 UHD resolution and display 8.3-million addressable pixels onscreen. Both projectors offer HDR10 and REC.2020 compatibility for color precision and advanced features, including vertical lens shift and 12V trigger for installation flexibility. With a short throw ratio of 0.78:1, the Optoma 4K550ST can display 100-inch images from a few inches away, and the Optoma 4K550’s integrated 1.6x optical zoom allows for seamless installation and performance. The projectors are also 3D ready with DLP Link compatibility and equipped with a variety of input and connectivity options, including HDMI, VGA, RS-232C, and LAN, for easy integration and control with devices that require full support for Crestron, IP Link, AMX, and PJ-Link protocols.

“The Optoma 4K550 and 4K550ST are carefully designed, sophisticated projectors that deliver high quality 4K performance to meet the various projector needs of professional venues,” said Brian Soto, head of product management, Optoma Technology. “With the introduction of the Optoma 4K550 and 4K550ST, we’re excited to continue expanding our full portfolio of 4K UHD projectors for the professional installation market.”

The Bottom Line: The Optoma 4K550 and 4K550ST projectors are designed to deliver high detail and color performance to professional, corporate, and house of worship environments. They are available for purchase for an estimated street price of $4,499 and $5,499, respectively through authorized dealers, including Audio General, CDW, Full Compass, ProjectorPeople.com, and ProjectorScreen.com.