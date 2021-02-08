Optoma Debuts ‘World’s First’ 7K-Lumen Short-Throw Fixed-Lens Laser Projector

The What: Optoma has expanded its range of DuraCore laser ProScene projectors for the professional installation market with the launch of the ZU720TST, which the company says is the world’s first short-throw 7,000-lumen fixed-lens WUXGA laser projector.

The What Else: The ZU720TST is 4K and HDR compatible and features a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, producing lifelike visuals with rich detail and bright colors. Designed to meet the demand for high brightness products that do not require interchangeable lenses, the ZU720TST offers a fixed, telecentric lens design with full motorized lens-shift and 1.26x motorized zoom and focus, delivering the same flexibility of interchangeable lens solutions at an affordable price point. Supporting continuous 24-hour operation and featuring built-in edge-blending, warping, and four-corner correction, as well as 360-degree and portrait installation modes, the ZU720TST provides versatility to accommodate even the most complex installations. Weighing 28 pounds, the ZU720TST projector can be ceiling mounted from several feet away from a wall or display surface.

Engineered with DuraCore technology, the ZU720TST features a dust-resistant IP5X certified optical engine for 24/7 operation capabilities, offering maintenance-free projection for up to 30,000 hours in Eco mode.

“Building on the success of the ZU720T, we are thrilled to expand our line of DuraCore laser ProScene projectors with the ZU720TST, which will further address the various needs of our pro AV customers,” said James Fursse, technical product Manager at Optoma. “With its short-throw, fully motorized zoom, focus, and lens shift, along with a compact chassis and several versatile installation capabilities, the ZU720TST is ideal for simple, one-person installations and perfect for areas where space or accessibility may be limited.”

The Bottom Line: Optoma’s new ZU720TST projector offers the main features and benefits of its predecessor, the ZU720T, including high brightness, color precision, and quiet operation, while offering a short-throw alternative, making it well suited for a variety of end-user scenarios and professional environments, such as short-throw digital signage in corridors, edge blending and projection mapping, simulation, and immersive installations.