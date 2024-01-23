Optimal Audio Launches Amp Series

Optimal Audio has launched its Amp series, featuring three high-power class A/B amplifiers. The Amp series comprises three two-channel amplifiers: Amp 100 (2 x 350W @ 4Ω), Amp 200 (2 x 700W @ 4Ω), and Amp 300 (2 x 1350W @ 4Ω), and they are available in both 120v 60Hz and 230v 50/60Hz models to accommodate various international power standards.

[ISE 2024 Info: Listen Up with DPA Microphones, EAW, and Pliant Technologies]

The amplifiers are designed to effortlessly and reliably power the complete suite of Optimal Audio’s Cuboid point source loudspeaker series and their subwoofer partners from the Sub series in commercial installations. Furthermore, when used with Zone controllers, the complete system reaches its full potential by providing a full suite of Optimal Audio loudspeaker presets, limiters, and time of day routines, all easily and quickly configurable via Zone’s onboard WebApp.

The compact 2U amplifiers feature Optimal Audio’s trademark intuitively designed front panel, featuring indicator LEDs for status monitoring of each amplifier channel. The user-friendly interface ensures that even in complex audio setups, users can easily monitor and control the performance of the Amp series.