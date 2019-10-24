Online Learning: The Benefits and Pitfalls of Third-Party Partnerships (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Imagine you are a top-level administrator looking to add blended or fully online courses and programs to your institution's catalog but don't know where to start. There's no infrastructure on campus for designing, developing, or supporting online learning experiences. Overall, the faculty and other administrators are divided: most agree that the market is there but are concerned that online programs are not aligned with the mission, values, and culture of the school. You hire a consultant to help project the costs associated with building in-house capacity to get an online program off the ground for the first time."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Should your school develop new online programs inhouse? Or would it be better to outsource it to a company with experience? If your institution is currently weighing a third-party partnership, this article could help you weigh the pros and cons.