Online Education: Beyond Lectures and Discussion Groups (The EvoLLLution)

"The recent rush to bring courses online has led many people to associate online education with sessions conducted over Zoom or one of its cousins. These platforms were not built with education in mind and can provide only a pale shadow to traditional classrooms. This is unfortunate because face-to-face, live online courses can—in principle—actually be better in some respects than a traditional classroom."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The quick transition to online delivery modes has left some active learning practices behind. However, finding ways to incorporate a more active approach into remote courses will help keep students engaged and lead to better outcomes.