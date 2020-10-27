Online, Active and Engaged: Make Remote Learning Count (EdTech Magazine)

"At universities across the United States, the fall 2020 term got off to an undeniably rocky start. Universities that began the year determined to hold in-person classes quickly found themselves performing an about-face in response to a rapid uptick in COVID-19 transmission, in addition to frustrated students and faculty concerned about risk of exposure."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

During the pandemic, institutions have been navigating uncertainty many never saw coming, shifting course delivery models to keep students safe. Despite countless obstacles, faculty and students are making the most of the new normal, fostering connection no matter how classes are convening.