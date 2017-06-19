ONELAN and Stampede Global Announce Strategic Alliance

ONELAN and Stampede Global announced their strategic alliance enabling Stampede's resellers across North America to support customers with ONELAN’s enterprise-level content, network and device management software; digital signage in a box solutions; on-premise and cloud-based solutions; and award-nominated Reserva room booking solutions.



Stampede’s project-based approach to selling aligns neatly with the competencies required to deliver successful enterprise-level digital signage projects. All solutions are developed to the highest specifications, and are TAA-compliant for the US market.“We’re delighted to further extend our reach into the US with Stampede who will enable resellers and end-customers to benefit from ONELAN’s award-winning solutions," said Jeremy Copp, Chief Executive Officer, ONELAN. "Stampede have the proven skills, experience and sales resources we look for to complement our products and services, and we are excited to see the mutual benefits this will bring both of our organizations in the future.”