One Week Left to Enter 2019 SCN InfoComm Installation Product Awards

Entries for the 2019 SCN InfoComm Installation Product Awards are due in one week, on May 1. These awards celebrate products that change the pro AV world for the better.

SCN InfoComm 2019 Installation Product Awards

To be eligible for an award, companies must exhibit at InfoComm 2019, and the product must have shipped in 2018. Each product entry is $295 and must be entered here.

Manufacturers must enter their product(s) for consideration by May 1, 2019; there will be no extentions. So, don’t delay—submit your entry now.

2019 SCN InfoComm Installation Product Awards Categories:

Most Innovative Audio Hardware 

Most Innovative Mounting Solution

Most Innovative Video Display Solution

Most Innovative Video Projection Solution

Most Innovative Video Processing

Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory 

Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product 

Most Innovative Collaboration Product 

Most Innovative Signal Management Product

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product 

Most Innovative IoT Product

Most Innovative Emerging Technology

NOMINATE YOUR PRODUCT TODAY. 