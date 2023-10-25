On Visualization Technologies: Nanolumens

AVT Question: Please share insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

Thought Leader: Brice McPheeters, Vice President, Product and Planning at Nanolumens

We understand that the ever-evolving digital signage ecosystem requires considering trends that will shape the future of an organization. With the advent of interactive, touch-enabled, and immersive solutions, the potential for transforming user experiences has never been greater. We believe several areas need to be considered when planning your digital signage projects.

First, the AV/IT industry is witnessing a surge in demand for bespoke solutions that cater to specific needs and spaces. Decision makers should prioritize vendors that offer customizable display options. An AV partner’s expertise lies in creating tailored, flexible LED display solutions that fit unique environments and enhance engagement, making them a frontrunner in this aspect.

Second, the integration of interactivity into displays is revolutionizing user engagement in various sectors, such as education, retail, and corporate settings. Touch-enabled screens, interactive displays, and gesture recognition technologies are on the rise. AV/IT decision makers should explore how touch capabilities integrate into their solutions, fostering a more intuitive and immersive user experience.

Third, in an age where visual experiences are paramount, investing in immersive displays can significantly impact user perception. Partner with a manufacturer that offers cutting-edge display technology that provides stunning, high-resolution visuals—captivating audiences with breathtaking imagery and seamless content delivery.

And finally, to ensure that investments remain relevant and adaptable, decision makers must evaluate the scalability and future-proofing capabilities of their chosen display solutions. Manufacturers should focus on providing scalable display options, coupled with upgradable hardware and software. This ensures their offerings are an ideal choice for AV/IT decision makers looking to stay competitive.

