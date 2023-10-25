On Visualization Technologies: Nanolumens

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Brice McPheeters, Vice President, Product and Planning at Nanolumens shares insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

Brice McPheeters, Vice President, Product and Planning at Nanolumens
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

Thought Leader: Brice McPheeters, Vice President, Product and Planning at Nanolumens

We understand that the ever-evolving digital signage ecosystem requires considering trends that will shape the future of an organization. With the advent of interactive, touch-enabled, and immersive solutions, the potential for transforming user experiences has never been greater. We believe several areas need to be considered when planning your digital signage projects.

First, the AV/IT industry is witnessing a surge in demand for bespoke solutions that cater to specific needs and spaces. Decision makers should prioritize vendors that offer customizable display options. An AV partner’s expertise lies in creating tailored, flexible LED display solutions that fit unique environments and enhance engagement, making them a frontrunner in this aspect.

Second, the integration of interactivity into displays is revolutionizing user engagement in various sectors, such as education, retail, and corporate settings. Touch-enabled screens, interactive displays, and gesture recognition technologies are on the rise. AV/IT decision makers should explore how touch capabilities integrate into their solutions, fostering a more intuitive and immersive user experience.

Third, in an age where visual experiences are paramount, investing in immersive displays can significantly impact user perception. Partner with a manufacturer that offers cutting-edge display technology that provides stunning, high-resolution visuals—captivating audiences with breathtaking imagery and seamless content delivery.

And finally, to ensure that investments remain relevant and adaptable, decision makers must evaluate the scalability and future-proofing capabilities of their chosen display solutions. Manufacturers should focus on providing scalable display options, coupled with upgradable hardware and software. This ensures their offerings are an ideal choice for AV/IT decision makers looking to stay competitive.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.