On Displays: Peerless-AV

AVT Question: Please share your insights on display trends and best practices that can help deliver the best high-impact experience.

Thought Leader: Megan Zeller, Senior Director of Business Development at Peerless-AV (opens in new tab)

Direct-view LED (dvLED) video wall installations make up a significant portion of integrators’ total business, bringing high-quality content to life and engaging consumers in new, interesting ways. With that comes high expectations to create memorable, impactful first impressions and seamless configuration. Whether it’s a hotel lobby, conference room, retail store, restaurant, museum, or entertainment venue, it’s important to keep best practices in mind to ensure that you’re getting the most out of your installation while prioritizing safety and efficiency.

If you employ a large video wall, don’t overdo it with content. Busy screens with too many images or scrolling feeds can easily overwhelm viewers and distract them from your overall message." — Megan Zeller, Senior Director of Business Development at Peerless-AV

Your video wall might serve one or many purposes. For example, a museum installation might present exhibit information or wayfinding. In general, video walls are a large canvas for messages or stories and it’s important to make sure your content is making an impact. If you employ a large video wall, don’t overdo it with content. Busy screens with too many images or scrolling feeds can easily overwhelm viewers and distract them from your overall message. If you plan to install a video wall that serves as a directory in a hotel lobby, ensure that the text sizes are readable and that any scrolling provides enough time for viewers to get information as needed.

When it comes to installing these displays, our team always recommends defaulting to professionals from the beginning. Taking accurate measurements is paramount when it comes to installing a dvLED video wall. Peerless-AV has an experienced team of highly trained professionals who have overcome a variety of hurdles and can accurately troubleshoot any situation. Through Peerless-AV’s SEAMLESS Integration Program, partners and installers benefit from expert engineering, custom project managers, full installation services, and dedicated dvLED mounting solutions to assure a safe, efficient, and effortless installation.

AV Technology's Thought Leader Series: On Displays

Check out what other industry thought leaders have to say about trends and best practices to help deliver the best high-impact experience. A full list with links can be found at the bottom of the On Displays intro article