On AI & AV 2024: Sennheiser

AVT Question: Please share your insight on AI and the cloud's impact on Pro AV today and in the near future.

Thought Leader: David Missall, Insights Manager at Sennheiser

The shift to cloud-based AV solutions is accelerating rapidly. As hybrid work is here to stay, Sennheiser is focused on ensuring that our customers are optimized for success. This includes keeping abreast of trends in cybersecurity and AI integration and incorporating them into the company’s solutions, especially for business communications.

With the workforce becoming increasingly remote, security is a top priority. While remote work offers flexibility and collaboration, it also increases the risk of cybersecurity incidents. To combat this, Sennheiser integrates REST API into our products, leveraging built-in security mechanisms in HTTP/S, such as TLS and SSL encryption, to secure data transmission. This is already implemented in the TeamConnect Ceiling Medium and the TC Bar S and TC Bar M.

The convergence of cloud technology and AI is the start of a new era in AV, characterized by enhanced connectivity, increases in efficiency, and an improved user experience." —David Missall, Insights Manager at Sennheiser

AI’s impact on AV technology is coming to light in profound and multifaceted ways. AI-driven features like automated meeting summaries and transcriptions are boosting productivity and unlocking untapped value in data management. At Sennheiser, we integrate AI into our business communication solutions to enhance the experience and improve meeting management. Our certified hardware solutions for platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom facilitate AI-driven meetings.

In terms of AV content creation and distribution, the cloud is transforming workflows. For example, cloud-based editing, storage, and streaming services enable faster and more efficient production processes. Content creators now have access to vast libraries of media assets that they can access immediately and leverage as part of their collaborative experience, further enhancing creativity and productivity. By integrating cloud-based AV systems with enterprise tools like CRM and project management software, organizations can further streamline operations and improve overall efficiency.

One of the most critical elements of any hybrid workplace remains the audio. The convergence of cloud technology and AI is the start of a new era in AV, characterized by enhanced connectivity, increases in efficiency, and an improved user experience.