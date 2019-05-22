Ocean Matrix Introduces Three New 4K HDMI Interface Tools

The What: Ocean Matrix released two new 4K HDMI audio extractors designed for venues like conference rooms, stadiums, and auditoriums. Ocean Matrix also introduced a 4K HMDI splitter to distribute one HDMI source output to four HDMI devices.

OMX-05HMHM0001

The What Else: The 4K HDMI to HDMI extractors, 05HMHM0001 and 05HMHM0002, break out audio signals from any HDMI source and output left and right analog audio, multi-channel optical, and HDMI audio, and include HDMI loop out for monitoring and TV connection. The video 10-bit HDR pass through feature preserves the original audio and video supporting resolutions up to 4K2K@50/60Hz. Housed in rugged metal enclosures, both models support CEC bypass.

The 06HMDM0001 4K HDMI splitter distributes an HDMI 2.0 18Gbps signal from one HDMI source such as a camera, Blu-Ray, or digital signage player to four HDMI enabled displays, extenders, or recorders, supporting video output up to 4K2K@60Hz without data loss. The EDID switch function provides a choice of standard video and audio output or the settings of the display that is connected to HDMI Output 1.

The Bottom Line: The list prices for the OMX-05HMHM0001, OMX-05HMHM0002, and OMX-06HMHM0001 are $71.49, $92.95, and $64.49, respectively.