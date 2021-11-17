Nureva Returns to ISE Showcasing Nureva XT Classroom Solution

Nureva is participating in ISE 2022 with the worldwide debut of Nureva XT, an integrated end-to-end solution that combines Nureva audio with a camera and premium services for hybrid classrooms. Visitors to ISE can visit Nureva's stand 2F250 in the Unified Communications and Education Technology Zone to learn how the company's audio conferencing systems make it easy and affordable to get consistent, full-room audio coverage in mid-size and large meeting and learning spaces.

The 2022 event marks Nureva's first participation in a large-scale conference and trade show since ISE 2020. The company will showcase numerous recent developments including the additions of Voice Amplification Mode for training rooms and classrooms, the launch of Nureva XT, the company's newest offering for learning environments, and analytics and insights in Nureva Console that give IT staff information about device usage and acoustic performance. Visitors to Nureva's stand can also learn about the Nureva Developer Toolkit, which includes a growing collection of cloud-based APIs and support documentation for Nureva audio systems, and the newest product integrations and certifications with Microsoft Teams, Logitech and Barco ClickShare. Nureva XT was designed specifically for educators who want the flexibility to extend the in-classroom experience to remote students or classrooms, provide enriched learning opportunities for their students and support virtual administrative meetings and teacher PD sessions. The Nureva XT solution combines a Nureva audio system (HDL300 for mid-size classrooms or Dual HDL300 for large classrooms) with the new Nureva CV30 classroom camera kit and a three- or five-year subscription to Nureva Pro, which includes advanced device management features in Nureva Console, 24/7 technical support, extended product warranty and advance replacement.

In addition to showcasing what's new, Nureva will continue to recruit distributors in select countries and engage with end users to discuss how the company's line of products can solve their challenges.