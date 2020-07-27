Nureva Releases Console Cloud-Based Remote Monitoring, Management Platform

The What: Nureva has released Nureva Console, a cloud-based platform that enables organizations to manage their Nureva audio conferencing systems across multiple locations. This is done from a single, secure dashboard that eliminates the need for IT managers to physically visit meeting rooms to configure and monitor their audio systems.

The What Else: IT admins are tasked with managing users and devices across an increasingly distributed workforce, a shift that recent research from Global Workplace Analytics suggests may become permanent. Nureva Console supports this shift by making it easier for IT staff to manage and monitor all Nureva audio systems remotely. Through Nureva Console’s dashboard, IT staff can enroll their Nureva audio systems and then manage them from anywhere.

In a live list view, they can see all devices, what rooms they’re in, whether the system is online, what version of firmware is running, and if an update is available. The ability to drill further into the system information of a device lets IT push out an update and manage device settings, such as the microphone, speaker, bass and treble levels, and even change what is shown on the HDL200 system’s display. This keeps customers in control of all their Nureva audio systems, whether there is 1 or 10,000 to configure, monitor and manage remotely. With regular firmware updates, Nureva audio systems are always advancing to meet the evolving needs of business and learning environments. Once a Nureva audio system is enrolled through Nureva Console, customers also receive an additional year of warranty, from two years to three. Nureva Console provides the infrastructure for future integrations between Nureva audio systems and third-party solutions. For example, in the near term, IT managers can use Nureva Console to integrate their room booking and room control systems with Nureva’s HDL200 system to display room availability and exercise further in-room control.

“With the growing trend toward distributed teams, Nureva Console makes it easy for IT staff to get a global view of all their Nureva audio systems from anywhere,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “We are excited to offer customers a complimentary service that delivers full remote management capabilities and flexibility for broad deployment of Nureva’s audio systems.”

The Bottom Line: Nureva Console combines a client application that installs on meeting room computers with a cloud-based dashboard that can be accessed from anywhere. Together, they provide an intelligent platform to enroll, configure, and maintain every Nureva audio system.