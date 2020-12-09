Nureva HDL300 Systems Certified for ClickShare Conference by Barco

Nureva has announced that its HDL300 and Dual HDL300 audio conferencing systems are now certified for Barco ClickShare Conference, a wireless presentation and conferencing solution. Together, they bring platform-agnostic collaboration into any hybrid meeting or classroom environment.

Users can wirelessly connect to the AV equipment in the room by plugging a Barco ClickShare Conferencing Button into their laptop and clicking the button. This automatically recognizes Nureva audio systems to create a professional BYOM (bring your own meeting) experience for in-room and remote participants.

The requirement for more hybrid working and learning environments, along with a growing trend toward the use of personal versus shared devices, has amplified the demand for integrated solutions like this with Nureva and Barco. According to a global study conducted by Barco, 85 percent of employees want to get back to the office, and they’re looking to their employers to establish a technology-driven hybrid working environment that enables them to do so quickly, safely, and flexibly. With the combination of Nureva and Barco systems, it’s easier for teams to connect to all meeting room devices with a low-touch experience that is not tied to a particular UC platform. Nureva’s audio conferencing systems are powered by its Microphone Mist technology, which fills a space with thousands of virtual microphones for full-room coverage.

“At Barco ClickShare, we highly value the certified partnership and guaranteed compatibility with Nureva, and together, we promise to bring customers better hybrid meetings and easy-to-install integrations that truly click,” said David Fitzgerald, vice president, Global Alliances at Barco. “Our simple, one-click wireless conferencing solution perfectly connects with the advanced audio solutions of Nureva, offering a complete experience for flexible meeting for both in-room and remote attendees.”

“This certification with Barco ClickShare Conference reflects a growing ecosystem that leverages our standard plug-and-play connectivity for interoperability with all third-party UC clients, CODEC solutions, and device-sharing plugins,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “We are excited to team up with Barco to deliver a user-friendly and reliable BYOM conferencing experience in virtually any hybrid meeting or learning space.”