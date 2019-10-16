Nureva Granted Three Patents for its Microphone Mist Technology Platform

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued three new patents for Nureva’s Microphone Mist technology platform. These patents disclose the ability of the technology to create and monitor thousands of virtual microphones in a 3D space and manage gain control of those microphones by determining the precise sound source location in relation to the microphone array.

Patents numbered 10,063,987 and 10,397,726 describe the ability to focus sound signals in a shared 3D space, and patent 10,387,108 describes the use of sound source positional information to derive automatic gain control output parameters. The patents are the latest addition to the company’s intellectual property portfolio, which gives the company substantial runway for the development of new products and product enhancements.

These inventions are central to the Microphone Mist technology platform and represent an advancement beyond traditional technologies that leave dead zones where people struggle to be heard—an issue made worse when people are moving around the room. The technology’s system processing capability, which can handle 15,000 MIPS (millions of instructions per second), allows Nureva’s audio conferencing systems to process sound from all virtual microphones in real time and focus microphone pickup on the best audio signal, creating a natural listening experience for remote meeting participants.

“The granting of these patents represents a significant milestone in distinguishing Microphone Mist technology as a breakthrough advancement in audio conferencing,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “We continue to expand the platform with the goal of creating simple, intelligent solutions for our customers that exceed their expectations and their experiences with traditional technologies.”