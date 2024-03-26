Nureva Founders Receive Meritorious Service Decorations

Nureva founders Nancy Knowlton and David Martin have each been awarded a prestigious Meritorious Service Medal. As part of the Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division), the medals were awarded to the couple for their exceptional contributions to improving educational opportunities for young people in Canada and abroad. Knowlton and Martin were recognized at a ceremony on March 21.

Presented by Governor General Mary Simon, the Meritorious Service Decorations recognize remarkable Canadians for their extraordinary accomplishments and contributions that bring honor to Canada. Encouraging excellence is at the core of every governor general’s mandate, and the Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division) are among the highest Canadian distinctions that can be awarded.

“Dave and I are honored to receive this distinction and be included in the company of so many distinguished Canadians who have made such important contributions to the country and the world,” said Knowlton. “It has been our absolute pleasure to play a part in serving the needs of educators globally over the past 30 years.”

Tech visionaries and married team Knowlton and Martin have a substantial track record in the Pro AV and IT arenas. Martin, Nureva’s CTO, is driven by a deep understanding of technology trends and how technology solutions can make life better in business. Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO and recent inductee into the SCN Hall of Fame, is regarded as a global expert on technology adoption in education. The couple founded SMART Technologies in 1987 and launched Nureva in 2014.

Both have always been passionate about the value of education and its role in changing lives and creating a better world. That passion is evident in the SMART Board interactive whiteboards that transformed millions of classrooms worldwide during the couple’s 25 years at the helm of SMART Technologies. Today, Nureva employs a team of 160 people and has more than 40 patents for its Microphone Mist technology.