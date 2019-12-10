Nureva Expands Audio Distribution Into Asia

Nureva is expanding distribution of its audio conferencing solutions in Asia through the recruitment of new channel members now and at ISE in February. Priority countries include Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong, where the company recently received certification for distribution, with plans to expand into other countries.

New value-added distributors in the region will be focused on building and growing a market for Nureva’s expanding audio conferencing product line, which is gaining popularity with an increasing number of global customers. Nureva offers a competitive distributor program and will work hand-in-hand with the channel to align strategy and activities across marketing, sales, and service.

“The Asian market is very important to our expanding customer base, and we’re excited to offer value-added distributors the opportunity to introduce Nureva audio conferencing systems to their reseller network,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “We look forward to speaking with potential distributors and resellers at ISE who are motivated to build and grow a market for our breakthrough products.”