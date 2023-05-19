Nureva Customers Get Easy, Sustainable Upgrade

Nureva customers can now upgrade their HDL300 systems to the new HDL310 and their Dual HDL300 systems to the HDL410. The latest in the line of Nureva audio conferencing systems, the HDL310 and HDL410 use next-generation Microphone Mist technology to deliver pro AV performance in mid-size and large meeting rooms and classrooms. By simply swapping out the system’s small connect module, HDL300 and Dual HDL300 customers receive the next-level audio capabilities available with the newer models as well as new advanced features. The microphone and speaker bar used with the HDL300 and Dual HDL300 systems is also part of the HDL310 and HDL410 systems. This approach is both cost-effective and environmentally friendly, reducing hardware waste and carbon footprint. IT managers also benefit from time savings due to the minimal swap-out effort required.

The HDL310 system offers 44 percent more coverage area than the HDL300 system and covers spaces up to 30x30-feet (9.1x9.1m). The HDL410 system offers 28 percent more coverage area than the Dual HDL300 system, covering spaces up to 35' x 55 feet (10.7x16.8m). Customers who upgrade their systems receive the Console Direct service that provides a secure and continuous connection between Nureva audio conferencing systems and Nureva Console to allow IT staff to manage their systems remotely without having to rely on an in-room computer running client software. Also included with the upgrade is a feature within Nureva’s Voice Amplification Mode that lets users mute their audience to focus microphone pickup on the presenter’s or instructor’s voice while reducing all other microphone pickup in the space. Not only does Microphone Mist technology fill a room with thousands of virtual microphones, it also handles continuous autocalibration, echo cancellation, noise reduction, position-based gain control and the challenges of multiple in-room participants speaking at once. This modern and adaptive technology is ideally suited to the evolving needs of IT professionals as they reimagine their spaces to address the demand for better remote collaboration experiences. Nureva audio conferencing systems seamlessly integrate with leading UC&C applications.

“By offering this unique upgrade path, we’re making it easy for our customers to stay on the cutting edge of audio-conferencing technology while extending the life of their existing hardware investment,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “This is another example of how Microphone Mist technology makes it possible to do things differently in the design and deployment of audio solutions that meet the current and future needs of our customers.”