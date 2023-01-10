Nureva, Extron Enables Enhanced Tracking Performance—How It Works

Nureva's (opens in new tab) HDL300 and Dual HDL300 audio conferencing systems now integrate with Extron (opens in new tab) control and automation solutions to deliver camera-tracking features that support hybrid working and learning.

How It Works

Extron used Nureva’s sound location device API, available through Nureva Developer Toolkit, to update the Extron Control Systems Driver. The Extron control processor receives sound tracking data from the HDL300 and Dual HDL300 systems and sends a preset recall command to smoothly steer camera views to the location of the person speaking. The supplied audio location data leverages Nureva’s patented Microphone Mist technology, which fills a room with thousands of virtual microphones so everyone can be heard everywhere in a space. Sound direction, location and level are reported several times per second to enable automatic camera adjustments based on the location of the active speakers. This results in more refined camera positioning and switching and a better experience for remote participants.

“It’s exciting for Extron to combine our industry leading control and automation solutions with Nureva’s audio conferencing capabilities,” said Casey Hall, Extron’s CMO. “By simplifying integration between products, our shared customers will benefit from better meetings aided by enhanced audio and control experiences.”

Hundreds of cameras by leading manufacturers integrate the use of preset recalls with the Extron control processor. With the launch of this integration, Nureva HDL300 and Dual HDL300 audio systems can supply voice tracking data to any of those cameras with the simple installation of the Extron driver. Nureva’s sound location device API was created as part of a program to work with leading companies like Extron on steering cameras with Nureva audio systems to improve and simplify remote collaboration. Visitors to ISE later this month can learn more about Nureva’s camera integrations at stand 2N450.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Extron to deliver the simplicity and flexibility that our mutual customers demand for their hybrid spaces by combining our sound location data for third-party cameras with Extron control systems,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “Using the intelligence built into Microphone Mist technology, our IT-friendly wall-mounted systems are delivering a level of camera tracking sophistication that, until now, was only possible with traditional pro AV solutions.”