Roadmap 2023: Nureva

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva (opens in new tab)

The year 2023 is going to be big for Nureva. We’re bringing the next generation of our patented Microphone Mist technology to market. The first model in this generation of products, the HDL410, which includes a new connect module with more powerful audio processing and Console direct, seamlessly enables remote management and monitoring. For large rooms, this means that there is a unified coverage map, so there are no areas of overlap that need to be handled. We’re extending and building on the technology’s unique characteristics, enabling new, delightful audio experiences for our corporate and education customers.

We continue to take an IT-first approach, meaning that our systems are designed with the needs of IT managers top of mind." —Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva

With this next-gen platform, our customers will be able to simplify the deployment of UCC-certified room kits into larger spaces. With two audio bars that know each other’s location, we provide coverage in spaces that are more than 28 percent larger than we currently cover.

Customers will also be able to use sophisticated sound-location-based voice tracking integrations with third-party cameras. Camera companies can use our open APIs to tap into sound location information from our systems to control their camera tracking, delivering an integrated, seamless experience.

Additionally, customers can set enhanced listening zones with different audio characteristics within a meeting room or classroom, delivering greater control and performance.

We continue to take an IT-first approach, meaning that our systems are designed with the needs of IT managers top of mind. Ease of deployment, remote management and alerts, system enhancements through software and firmware upgrades, and accessible price points all continue to factor into our product definition. Simplicity, reliability, and a relentless focus on certifications and integrations with leading products help us deliver the experiences that our customers need in today’s hybrid world.

Our IT-friendly approach with pro AV performance is just what’s needed in 2023 and beyond.