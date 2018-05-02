Nureva to Showcase Solutions for Collaborative Spaces at InfoComm 2018

Nureva will demonstrate its new Nureva Wall WM408i system, new functionality in Span visual collaboration software, and the new Dual HDL300 audio conferencing system at InfoComm 2018 in Booth N1276.

At the show, visitors will be able to see Nureva's products working together to create solutions for effective and efficient workplaces, according to the company. Additionally, Nureva is actively recruiting dealers to expand its channel and accelerate market adoption across North America.

“We’re excited to be back at InfoComm this year, to engage with dealers and end users, and to showcase the latest advancements to our solutions for collaborative teams and spaces,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “These advancements are designed to further deliver on the transformational experiences and environments that our growing base of enterprise clients are looking for.”

The Nureva Wall and the HDL300 audio conferencing system in a typical room configuration.

The Nureva visual collaboration solution will be on display. The product combines Span software with the Nureva Wall. It is designed to support highly collaborative activities that benefit from visualizing and interacting with information on a large surface, including structured processes such as agile, lean, and design thinking.

Nureva will also showcase its HDL300 audio conferencing system, which is designed to resolve the issue of poor audio pickup, especially in dynamic environments where participants move around the room. It can be combined with the Nureva Span visual collaboration system or other interactive display to be used as the primary source for audio and video playback.