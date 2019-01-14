Nureva Appoints New Sales Leaders

Nureva has appointed Susan Jickling as its director, international sales, and Adrian Doughty as its director, North American sales. The creation of these two roles reflects the company’s growing profile in the global visual collaboration and audio conferencing markets and the sales opportunity this represents.

“We are pleased to have two strong, experienced sales professionals leading the company’s North American and international teams,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “Adrian is a strong contributor and the consummate sales person, valued and recognized for his abilities by the team and the channel. Susan has already gotten deep into Nureva products, the market, and selling proposition, and she is well-positioned to work with the channel to drive business success.”

Jickling and Doughty are charged with working with Nureva’s channel to deepen their knowledge of and commitment to Nureva products and increasing sales.