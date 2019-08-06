Nureva Adds Jira Software Integration to Span Workspace

The What: Nureva has announced the availability of Jira Software integration with Span Workspace, an expansive, cloud-based digital canvas for visual collaboration. The integration aims to help development teams visualize sprints and work faster together in real time.

The What Else: Teams use their personal devices or shared displays to quickly add stories, epics, and bugs to a Span canvas using notes and groups. All information created in Span Workspace may be directly sent to Jira Software where it appears as issues with links back to the planning canvas. This gives everyone full visibility into everything that is happening to ensure communication is clear.

[Nureva Integrates Single Sign-On Into Span Workspace]

“We’ve already heard excitement from agile teams about how this new integration will accelerate their planning and tracking activities, improve quality, and reduce time to market,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “The use of Span Workspace continues to grow within the agile community, and we’re committed to further developing the enhancements and integrations that practitioners are requesting.”

The Bottom Line: The integration of Jira Software with Span Workspace accelerates workflows by increasing engagement within agile teams that are dispersed across cities or time zones. Distributed participants can quickly contribute in real time to every sprint planning session, stand-up meeting, and retrospective as if they were together in the same room, without compromising teamwork or the agile process. Span Workspace’s simple digital tools give teams all the information required to visualize their work while eliminating the need to transcribe sticky notes and then add them to Jira Software.

The Jira integration is available now at no additional cost to Span Workspace subscribers.