Nureva Integrates Single Sign-On Into Span Workspace

The What: Nureva is integrating the single sign-on authentication process into Span Workspace.

The What Else: With the integration of SSO later this month, Span Workspace administrators can conveniently control user authentication, implement multifactor authentication and enforce password complexity parameters through their cloud SSO service providers.

The basis for the SSO integration is OpenID Connect, a simple identity layer on top of the OAuth 2.0 protocol. This release will support Span Workspace SSO integration for Azure AD, soon to be followed by support for additional cloud-based SSO service providers such as Ping, OKTA, and OneLogin. Although still new for many organizations, SSO integration is a growing requirement. In a Bitglass 2018 Cloud Adoption Report, which included an analysis of more than 135,000 organizations globally, 25 percent of organizations have adopted SSO solutions to authenticate their users. By industry, education is the leading adopter of SSO at 40.3 percent.

The Bottom Line: Span Workspace will support single sign-on later in November, giving users easier access to their Span canvases and improved security.