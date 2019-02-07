NUGEN Audio Names Paul Tapper CEO

NUGEN Audio has appointed company co-founder Paul Tapper as its CEO. Tapper will leverage NUGEN Audio’s recent growth and provide the vision and leadership needed to take NUGEN Audio forward into its next stage of development and expansion, according to a press release.

“I am honored to lead NUGEN Audio into the future,” Tapper said. “I look forward to helping the company deliver on our brand promise to consistently deliver exceptional quality and innovative solutions, coupled with practical problem-solving and reliable customer service. This objective has driven our products to become industry standards and will no doubt help us in the years to come.”

Tapper developed many of the original algorithms in use by NUGEN Audio products today, including the loudness metering and correction, DynApt, upmixing and True Peak limiting algorithms.

Tapper and Jon Schorah founded NUGEN Audio in 2004; Tapper has remained on staff at NUGEN as technical director since that time. Additionally Tapper worked as a lead programmer at Runecraft until 2003 and as a lead programmer for Team 17 Digital between 2003 and 2010.

