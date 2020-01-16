NSCA White Paper Leads Integrators through Mergers and Acquisitions Process

NSCA has just released a new white paper: Mergers & Acquisitions—Don’t Grow Your Business into the Ground.

Over the past few years, the systems integration industry has seen an active climate of mergers and acquisitions. Approximately 30 NSCA integrator members have been acquired in the last year alone. Although a successful acquisition or merger can lead to increased market share, purchasing leverage, better relationships with key accounts, and increased diversification in technologies and markets, some integrators have important stories to tell about things that can go wrong.

“In the ‘not successful’ instances we’ve seen, lack of success is caused by a failure to blend from a cultural perspective,” says NSCA executive director Chuck Wilson. “Over the past few years, NSCA has been watching and observing, learning lessons, and speaking with buyers and sellers. We’ve uncovered many things that need to be shared with members so they can make more informed decisions.”



Mergers & Acquisitions—Don’t Grow Your Business into the Ground leads integrators through a successful growth process based on the positive, and not-so-positive, experiences of NSCA members. The white paper also includes thoughts from several NSCA trusted advisors, many of whom have walked away from far more deals than they’ve completed.

In addition, the white paper includes helpful checklists:

NSCA members can download the white paper at no cost by visiting nsca.org/research.