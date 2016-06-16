NSCA Unveils New Online Onboarding Program for Integrators

The National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA) announced the release of a new online training program to help integrators’ new employees get started on the right foot.



The C-SIP (certificate as a systems integration professional) program provides the right level of industry- and job-specific training and onboarding for new employees in an online, at-your-own-pace environment, without placing the training or information-transfer burden onto existing staff members.

More than five hours of online training is included in each C-SIP track, including finance, marketing, operations and sales.

Training sessions begin with a 45-minute introduction to the industry, from explaining what integrators do to the impact of technology on organizations worldwide. The sessions then move into specialized training based on the subject selected: finance, marketing, operations, or sales.

Participants receive tips and real-world advice from industry leaders, giving new professionals a solid foundation for a great start in the industry. Upon successful completion of the program, participants receive a professional certificate as a systems integration professional.

“The new C-SIP program helps integrators provide the necessary onboarding and training required by new employees without draining existing staff resources to do so,” says NSCA Executive Director Chuck Wilson. “Existing employees can remain focused on their responsibilities instead of spending valuable time bringing new hires up to speed on the industry and their specific roles.”

The introduction of the C-SIP program fills a gap in the hiring process for integrators. When used with the Technical Assessment Tool – and combined with NSCA’s job board, the certifications offered by the Electronic Systems Professional Alliance (ESPA), and the marketing materials available from Ignite! to promote the industry – NSCA members now have access to a variety of tools and resources to make recruiting, hiring, and training faster, better, and easier.