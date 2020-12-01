NSCA Announces Lineup for 2021 Business & Leadership Conference

NSCA has announced topics and sessions for the 23rd annual Business & Leadership Conference (BLC), to be held virtually Feb. 24-25, 2021.

“There’s no doubt that this is our most important BLC ever,” said NSCA executive director Chuck Wilson. “At NSCA we know what our role is—to be a trusted advisor to member companies and to help them run their businesses better. We’ve consulted with countless company leaders and watched integration companies battle through 2020. This year’s BLC content is laser-focused on helping them be successful in 2021. We take this very seriously.”

The NSCA says its integrator-led events committee identified pain points to be addressed at BLC and built substantive content sessions around critical objectives, including:

Need for Agility

A leading agile innovation expert, Pamela Meyer, Ph.D, will deliver a powerful keynote and breakout session on agile and effective leadership.

Reliable Indicators and Dashboards

NSCA chief economist Dr. Chris Kuehl is back to deliver his industry-specific market perspectives (and trademark wit).

Leadership Infrastructure

This BLC breakout session challenges the way NSCA companies think about their finance, legal, and HR leadership groups. It guides attendees on how to rebuild for sustained success.

Processes, Workflows, and Outcomes

A workshop led by leading EOS (Entrepreneurial Operating System) implementer Jill Young will help integrators get their operations and processes on track.

NSCA members pay $495 to attend; non-members can attend for $899. To register, visit www.nsca.org/blc, or call ﻿800-446-6722 to register and ask about same-company group discounts and bundled pricing.